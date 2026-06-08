Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3, Yankees vs. Guardians on Monday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, June 8

For as much as New York City loves the Yankees and Mets, there's nothing that matches the electricy that emerges when the Knicks are good. That energy should be on full display Monday night when the Knicks take on the Spurs at the Garden. Plenty of big names will be in attendance to see if New York can win its 14th straight game. San Antonio had a chance to even the series on Friday, but an unfortunate last-minute turnover prevented the Spurs' late comeback from bearing fruit. The Knicks have all kinds of momentum on their side. Will San Antonio have the mental fortitude to go to a rabid New York City and grab a win? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning at a 60% rate. Bet on the NBA Finals at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The New York Yankees dropped two of three when the Cleveland Guardians visited the Bronx last week, and now the Bombers will play another three in Ohio starting on Monday. New York is now living life without superstar Aaron Judge, who is on the IL with a stress fracture in his rib. Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees, while Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20), who beat the New York last week, goes for Cleveland. The SportsLine model has the Guardians covering 65% of the time. Bet on Yankees vs. Guardians and more MLB action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources to assist its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.