Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1, MLB, golf Wednesday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The NBA Finals tip off Wednesday with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs hosting Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. While the eyes of the sports world will be on Texas, there's also a full day of MLB games, two WNBA contests and the French Open to wager on, along with the PGA's Memorial Tournament on Thursday morning. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and earn $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, June 3

It's all come down to this. The Knicks' dominant run to the Finals will now be put to the test by the Spurs, who should present far more of a challenge than fundamentally flawed teams like the 76ers and Cavaliers did. New York has been in sparkling form, with Jalen Brunson validating his status as a postseason centerpiece and players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges balling with their hair on fire. But is there anything that can truly prepare a team for Victor Wembanyama operating at the peak of his powers? The home crowd in San Antonio knows how to back a team to a title. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects a tight game. The Under hits at a 52.8% rate, which represents the model's strongest lean. Bet on the NBA Finals and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Shohei Ohtani only pitches once per week, so he doesn't meet the innings qualification total to be on normal leaderboards. But among all pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings, nobody has a lower ERA than Ohtani's 0.82. The best player on the planet may also now be the best pitcher on the planet. The Japanese phenom returns to the mound on Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will start Zac Gallen (5.16 ERA). The SportsLine model has Arizona covering 59% of the time. Bet on Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and more MLB games at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

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