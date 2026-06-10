Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 4, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Game 4 featuring Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will take place on Wednesday, with the victor gaining vitally important momentum. Bettors also have a 15-game MLB slate to look forward to, as well as the start of the World Cup on Thursday. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, June 10

The home team has yet to win a game in this year's NBA Finals after the Knicks took both games in San Antonio and the Spurs returned the favor in New York on Monday. A more assertive Wembnanyama and a dynamic Stephon Castle powered the Spurs. Knicks fans may feel aggrieved at some questionable refereeing decisions, but the full-throttle Karl-Anthony Towns that carried the team in San Antonio was missing at the Garden. Brunson will also need to do better, as inefficient shooting and untimely turnovers from the superstar guard didn't help New York. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning Game 4 at a 56% rate. Bet on the NBA Finals at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Baseball fans have a high-octane pitching matchup to look forward to in Pittsburgh with the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani dueling the Pirates' Jared Jones. Ohtani has taken his pitching to another level this year and sports a microscopic 0.74 ERA through 10 starts. Jones, recently returned from Tommy John surgery rehab, has had a bumpy re-entry to MLB action with a 4.82 mark through two outings. At his best, the Pittsburgh righty is a fireballing strikeout artist. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 66.6% of the time. Bet on Dodgers vs. Pirates and more MLB action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources to assist its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.