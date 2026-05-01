There are three NBA playoff games and two NHL playoff contests on Friday, perfect for claiming the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Houston Rockets will try to win three games in a row to set up a decisive Game 7, while the Tampa Bay Lightning will try to force a Game 7 when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a specific code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Friday, May 1

After losing three games to begin the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Rockets have won back-to-back contests and could become one of the few teams to rally back from a 3-0 deficit to force Game 7. Kevin Durant is listed as doubtful for Houston, but Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson have stepped up over the last few games. The Lakers got Austin Reaves back for Game 5 but could not close out Houston at home and will now try to avoid a Game 7 scenario. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Over on 205.5 hitting in 58.4% of simulations, receiving a "B" grade. Bet on Lakers vs. Rockets and more NBA at Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets:

The Canadiens and Lightning have engaged in one of the closest series of the first round, with the first three contests all going to overtime and the last four games all finishing with a 3-2 final score. Montreal has the 3-2 edge in the series heading into Game 6 on home ice, so the Canadiens have a great opportunity to advance to the second round. The SportsLine model is backing the Lightning though, as they win on Friday in 56% of simulations to force Game 7. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NHL and receive $150 in bonus bets:

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