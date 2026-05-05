Tuesday is the perfect chance to take advantage of the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. The action starts with Arsenal taking on Atletico Madrid in a Champions League semifinal before the NBA and NHL playoffs resume in the evening. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Tuesday, May 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their quest to claim back-to-back NBA championships when they meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. The Lakers remain without Luka Doncic, who has already been ruled out for Game 1 of the series. Jalen Williams is out for the Thunder. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Los Angeles covering the 15.5-point spread 53% of the time. Bet on Lakers vs. Thunder and more at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Colorado Avalanche won a hectic 9-6 game over the Minnesota Wild to claim Game 1 of their second-round series, and the teams meet again on Tuesday. The SportsLine model expects a lower score this time around, and it also has Minnesota covering in 66% of its simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing the tools and resources available at the sportsbook you're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.