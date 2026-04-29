The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are plenty of must-see games on the docket for Wednesday like Game 6 between the Penguins and Flyers, with Pittsburgh trying to force Game 7, and the Magic looking to pull off a historic upset of the Pistons as Orlando finds itself up 3-1. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Wednesday, April 29

It's surprisingly been all Magic in their first-round series against the No. 1 seed Pistons. Detroit entered the postseason as a young team, but one that made the playoffs last year and won 60 games this year. The Magic needed to get through the NBA Play-In Tournament just to make the playoff field. But Orlando is in full control of this series entering Game 5, with the Pistons down 3-1 and facing elimination. The good news for the Pistons is that Game 5 is in Detroit, where they picked up their one win in the series and went 31-9 during the regular season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Detroit to get right here, as the Pistons win outright in the vast majority of simulations and cover as 10.5-point favorites 65% of the time. Bet on Magic vs. Pistons and more NBA at Hard Rock Bet here and get your $150 in bonus bets:

The Flyers appeared to be cruising toward an easy first-round win over the rival Penguins, but Pittsburgh has made things very interesting of late. Philly jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, but Pittsburgh has won each of the last two games and, with a road win on Wednesday, will even things up at 3-3 and force a winner-take-all Game 7 at home. Will that happen, though? The model thinks so, with the Penguins winning in 66% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NHL and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always be aware of the different responsible gaming tools and resources available to them at different sportsbooks, and Hard Rock Bet offers gaming alerts, betting limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for national and local helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.