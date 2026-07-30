Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mariners-Dodgers, MLB, PGA Rocket Classic on Thursday

Baseball headlines the sports slate on Thursday, the perfect time to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. In addition to 10 MLB games, including Dodgers vs. Mariners, the first round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic takes place on Thursday, and there are also three WNBA contests. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, July 30

The Mariners are trying to make a surge ahead of the trade deadline after a rough month-plus, and they can pick up a series win on Thursday against the defending champs, the Dodgers, in Los Angeles. Seattle took the series opener 7-6 with the offense hitting five home runs before the Dodgers won 4-2 on Wednesday. Bryan Woo (7-7, 4.37 ERA) gets the nod for the M's while second-year hurler Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71 ERA) starts for the champs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Seattle covering 64% of the time.

The PGA Tour moves to Detroit with Detroit Golf Club hosting the annual Rocket Classic this week. The first round begins Thursday. Aldrich Potgieter won a thrilling event last year, taking a three-way playoff over Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk. There are some massive names in the field this year, such as major winners like Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark. Cameron Young, who finished second at The Open two weeks ago, is the favorite entering the tournament as he seeks his third win of the 2026 season. Check out the SportsLine model's top Rocket Classic picks here. Bet on MLB, the PGA Tour and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors, regardless of experience level, to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers at sportsbooks. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users, including timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. The sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.