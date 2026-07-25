Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mariners-Rangers, MLB, WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday

With 15 MLB games and the WNBA All-Star Game, Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The Mariners and Rangers will meet for the second time in a key three-game AL West matchup and Team Swoon faces Team Coop in the WNBA All-Star Game. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, July 25

The Mariners and Rangers are jockeying for first place in the AL West this weekend in Texas, and the Rangers can secure a series win on Saturday after taking the series opener 5-4. For Saturday's matchup, we've got a great pitching matchup in store with two former All-Stars taking the hill. Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16 ERA) starts for Seattle against Texas' Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Texas covering at +1.5 in 67% of simulations.

The best the WNBA has to offer face off on Saturday when Team Coop and Team Swoon clash in the WNBA All-Star Game. WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Witherspoon have put together two All-Star squads, with elite coaches leading the way in Vegas' Becky Hammon for Team Coop and Minnesota's Cheryl Reeve for Team Spoon. Stars like A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way for Team Spoon, while Paige Bueckers headlines Team Coop. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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