Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mariners-Yankees, Mets-Braves, MLB on Wednesday

Wednesday features plenty of sports betting options across the day with 15 MLB games and three WNBA contests, so bettors can utilize the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There's no shortage of MLB betting options on tap, including the Yankees hosting the Mariners, and you can also get a jump start on futures betting for the upcoming NFL and college football seasons. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 12

The Yankees are trying to catch up with the Rays in the AL East, which is proving difficult given how well Tampa has been playing, while their current opponent, the Mariners, are trying their best to avoid a total freefall in what's been a very disappointing season in the Pacific Northwest. New York took the series opener 4-1 on Tuesday and can secure a series win Wednesday night when these teams meet at Yankee Stadium. The M's will send Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.06 ERA) to the mound against Will Warren (8-6, 4.18 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Seattle covering at a 71% rate.

The Mets and Braves wrap up a three-game NL East matchup on Wednesday in Atlanta, with each team vying for a series win. The Braves remain atop the NL East over the Phillies while the Mets are just trying to get through the final few weeks of the season in what's been a disastrous 2026 campaign in New York. Lefty Zac Thornton (3-2, 2.52 ERA) gets the nod for the Mets against recent Atlanta trade acquisition Tyler Mahle (3-9, 4.83 ERA). The model has the Braves winning 60% of the time. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.