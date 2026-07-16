Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mets vs. Phillies, World Cup, WNBA, MLB on Thursday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. On Thursday, MLB moves to the second half with a one-game slate as the Mets visit the Phillies, there are two WNBA contests, and the Open Championship begins. You can also bet on Sunday's Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, July 16

The Mets and Phillies were among the biggest disappointments in baseball out of the gate this year, but one NL East team has turned things around while the other is looking ahead to 2027. The Phillies enter the second half in second place in the division after a dreadful start to 2026 that resulted in the firing of manager Rob Thompson. The team has shined under Don Mattingly and are just two games back of Atlanta in the division. The Mets, on the other hand, are 17 games under .500 and are one of the worst teams in all of baseball after entering 2026 with very high expectations after a very busy offseason. Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA) will look to turn his season around for the Phillies starting Thursday while the Mets give the ball to Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, sees value backing the underdog Mets on the money line as they win in 46% of simulations.

Two top WNBA playoff contenders clash on Thursday in the game of the day when the Wings host the Liberty. Dallas is 16-8 on the year after finishing with just 10 wins all of last season. New York is 13-11 and has been one of the better and more consistent teams in the league over the last few years. The Wings are led by Paige Bueckers, who has been awesome with 20.7 points per game this year. Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty with 20.4 points per game while pulling down 8.4 rebounds per contest. Dallas is 2-0 against New York this season. Bet on WNBA and MLB at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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