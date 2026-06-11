Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mexico-South Africa, Czechia-Korea Republic World Cup

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The 2026 World Cup begins on Thursday when Mexico hosts South Africa at Estadio Azteca and Czechia takes on Korea Republic. Bet on the World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, June 11

The atmosphere should be raucous when the World Cup opens with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca in Mexico City at 3 p.m. ET. One of the crown jewels of soccer, the Estadio Azteca is known for generating a cauldron of noise, especially when Mexico plays at home. After failing to advance to the knockout stage in 2022, El Tri will be hungry to start the tournament on the right foot. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton expects a comfortable Mexican victory. Place your wagers for Mexico vs. South Africa at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

While the schedule will be busier in the coming days, Thursday features just two World Cup matches. The nightcap sees Czechia and Korea Republic meeting in Guadalajara at 10 p.m. ET. The Koreans have quietly been on an upward trajectory in soccer and have been tabbed by some experts to make noise in the 2026 tournament. It could be the last ride on the international stage for Son Heung-Min, the former Tottenham Hotspur and current LAFC star. SportsLine's experts, including Martin Green, expect Korea to prevail on Thursday. Bet on Czechia vs. Korea Republic and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources to assist its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.