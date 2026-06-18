Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mexico-South Korea, Canada-Qatar, World Cup on Thursday

Two of the 2026 World Cup's host nations are back in action on Thursday, and bettors can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The day's action gets underway at noon ET when Czechia takes on South Africa, followed by Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3 p.m. ET. Then at 6 p.m. ET, Canada faces Qatar in Vancouver and Mexico hosts Korea Republic at 9 p.m. ET in the biggest game of the day. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, June 18

Canada stumbled a bit out of the gate in their opening 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which the Canadians needed a late Cyle Larin equalizer to salvage a point. The Canadian attack looked disjointed and star striker Jonathan David had a match to forget. Coach Jesse Marsch will look for a better showing against Qatar on Thursday. Canada will also have Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies available after he missed the opener due to injury. Qatar will be confident after taking a point off Switzerland in their first match. Canada are -350 to win, Qatar are +1100 and a draw is +450. Bet on Canada vs. Qatar and more World Cup action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Mexico enjoyed a raucous win over South Africa in the first match of the tournament and will once again play on home soil. First place in Group A could be on the line, as Korea beat Czechia in its first match. The Koreans will hope for a better showing from star Son Heung-min, who scored just two goals in 21 matches in his first season with LAFC and then missed the mark a handful of times against Czechia. His high-flying displays from his days at Tottenham may be a thing of the past, but one moment of magic could prove the difference against the hosts. Place your wagers for Mexico vs. Korea Republic at Hard Rock Bet here:

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