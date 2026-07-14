Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for MLB All-Star Game, France-Spain in World Cup on Tuesday

Bettors can wager on Tuesday's World Cup semifinal match between France and Spain as well as the 2026 MLB All-Star Game with the latest Hard Rock Bet Promo code and receive $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5+ wins. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Tuesday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, July 14

Baseball's best are set to take the diamond at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for this year's Midsummer Classic as the American League visits the National League for the latest installment of the MLB All-Star Game. The American League has dominated this matchup since the turn of the century, but the NL squad has taken two of the last three, including last year via a swing-off after the game was tied through nine innings. Philly's Cristopher Sanchez starts for the National League while Toronto's Dylan Cease will get the ball for the AL side. The National League is a slight betting favorite. Bet on the MLB All-Star Game at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

France took down Morocco 2-0 in a quarterfinal match to set up a date with Spain, who beat Belgium 2-1 to become one of the last four teams left in the field. France is looking for its third straight World Cup final appearance after winning the event in 2018 and falling to Argentina in the championship match in 2022. Kylian Mbappe is tied for the most goals in the tournament with legendary Argentina striker Lionel Messi, who is in action against England on Wednesday. Spain last appeared in the World Cup final in 2010, when they beat Netherlands 1-0. Bet on the World Cup at Hard Rock Bet to get your bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet takes the issue seriously and offers different ways to help. Hard Rock Bet users can take timeouts, opt into self-exclusion measures and also set limits like deposit and wager limits. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for additional assistance.