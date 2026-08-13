Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for MLB Field of Dreams Game, NFL preseason on Thursday

Bettors can partake in MLB betting and golf betting using the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Thursday is another big day full of sports betting options, headlined by the Field of Dreams Game between the Phillies and Twins and the start of NFL preseason Week 1 games. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

After a three-season hiatus, MLB returns to Iowa with the third edition of the Field of Dreams Game. This year's matchup sees the Phillies and Twins – two Wild Card hopefuls – duke it out in a in a special matchup with maybe one of the most impressive and beautiful backdrops you'll ever see for an MLB game. Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) starts for the Phillies while the Twins counter with Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 62.3% rate.

Just 70 golfers remain as the PGA Tour's FedExCup postseason officially kicks off on Thursday with the first round of the St. Jude Championship. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will tee it up this week in this no-cut event, and the top 50 players in the standings after Sunday will advance to next week's BMW Championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark and Chris Gotterup. Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are 11th and 12th, respectively. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for the St. Jude Championship. Bet on MLB games and the PGA Tour at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.