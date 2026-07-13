Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for MLB Home Run Derby, World Cup, France-Spain on Monday

New bettors can target the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday with the latest Hard Rock Bet Promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5+ wins. There's also a pair of WNBA contests on Monday and The Open Championship teeing off later this week. The World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday with France vs. Spain. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, July 13

Philadelphia plays host to the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday with hometown heroes Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the field. Schwarber leads baseball with 32 bombs and Harper is a previous winner, having captured the trophy in 2018. Other notable participants include Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice and Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami. With Citizens Bank Park being a hitter-friendly field and warm conditions expected, there should be plenty of homers on tap. Bet on the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

The Minnesota Lynx seemingly haven't missed a beat with superstar Napheesa Collier sidelined. Minnesota (17-6) carries the league's best record into Monday's contest with the Phoenix Mercury (8-16), thanks in large part to the emergence of rookie guard Olivia Miles. The former college standout is averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 assists per game and is already one of the league's best passers. Phoenix has lost three straight games. Bet on the WNBA at Hard Rock Bet to get your bonus bets:

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