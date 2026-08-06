Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for NFL Hall of Fame Game, Panthers vs. Cardinals on Thursday

Baseball dominates the day on Thursday with 11 games, but there's also the first NFL preseason game of the summer with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals facing off in the Hall of Fame Game, making it a great time for new bettors to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

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Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

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Best bets for Thursday, August 6

The NFL returns to the gridiron on Thursday, this time in Canton, Ohio. The Panthers and Cardinals kick off the league's preseason schedule with the annual Hall of Fame Game, giving us our first taste of pro football for the 2026 season. Thursday will be the head coaching debut for Mike LaFleur, the former Rams offensive coordinator and brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. The younger LaFleur leads the Cardinals, who are coming off a 3-14 campaign, into action against the Panthers, who went just 8-9 last year but won the NFC South and nearly upset the Rams in the postseason. While we won't see many of these teams' top stars, there's a good chance we'll see intriguing Arizona rookie quarterback Carson Beck, a third-round pick, in this one as he's currently third on the depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Bet on the NFL and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

The White Sox will get a first look at one of their prized trade deadline additions with Luis Castillo taking the hill for the first time in a Chicago uniform. The veteran right-hander was traded from the Mariners to help a young White Sox team in their quest for an AL Central title. Castillo (3-9. 5.06 ERA) will be tasked with helping the White Sox avoid a series sweep against lefty Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA) and the red-hot Red Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago covering at a 68% rate.

The PGA Tour season is entering the later stages of the year, and after this week, only 70 players will remain in the FedExCup standings. The top 70 players after this week's Wyndham Championship will take part in the St. Jude Championship, the Tour's first postseason event of the year, next weekend. Many of the game's top players have already punched their postseason ticket, but the Wyndham has some big names taking part, namely Cameron Young and Hideki Matsuyama. A few notable names, such as Keegan Bradley and Brooks Koepka, are on the outside of that top-70 bubble and need strong finishes this week in order to clinch a spot in the top 70. Check out the SportsLine model's top Wyndham Championship picks here. Bet on MLB games, the PGA Tour and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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