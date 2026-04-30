New users can jump on the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Thursday sports betting includes five potential playoff elimination games, with three in the NBA and two in the NHL. The Knicks, Celtics and Timberwolves are all up 3-2 and would like to avoid having to win a Game 7. In the NHL, the Ducks have a second chance to clinch against the Oilers, while the Wild can close out the Stars. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Thursday, April 30

The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic hope to make another statement Thursday night after a 125-113 victory following three straight losses to the Timberwolves. Jokic had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists in the victory and Jamal Murray led Denver with 24 points. The Nuggets, who led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, had been held to 96 points in consecutive games in Minneapolis. Jokic might be out of his funk, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is leaning hard toward the Timberwolves. Minnesota covers as a 5.5-point underdog in 60% of the model simulations and is winning outright 49% of the time at +187 on the money line. Bet on Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and more NBA at Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets:

The Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars series was expected to be a great one, and it hasn't disappointed. The Wild took a 4-2 victory and a 3-2 series lead on Tuesday after the teams split a pair of overtime games in the previous two. Matt Boldy broke a tie with his goal late in the second period, and an empty-net goal provided the final margin. Wild rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had to make 11 saves in the third period and finished with 20. The Wild are -123 favorites on the money line, but the SportsLine model has the Stars winning in 57% of simulations at plus money, and they're covering the +1.5 puck line a whopping 79% of the time, with both picks earning 'B' grades. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NHL and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should be aware that there are many different responsible gaming tools and resources available to them at sportsbooks, and Hard Rock Bet offers gaming alerts, betting limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for national and local helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.