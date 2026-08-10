Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Orioles-Twins, MLB betting on Monday

Sports fans looking to wager on Monday's games can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets as a new user if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There are 10 MLB games on Monday, plus two WNBA matchups, and fans can jump on futures betting with the NFL and major club soccer seasons coming up. For those interested in MLB betting, there are also key matchups between teams scrapping for wild card playoff positioning. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Phillies and Cardinals start a three-game set at Busch Stadium on Monday with both teams looking to make pushes toward the postseason. Philadelphia is tied for the final wild card spot in the NL while the Cardinals are 3.5 games behind them. The Phillies have won six of their past nine but needed a 12-inning victory Sunday to avoid being swept by Toronto. The Cards have won five of their past seven and took two of three from Colorado over the weekend. Philadelphia's Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) is set to face fellow right-hander Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing Under 9 runs, as the game comes in Under the total in 56.6% of its simulations.

The Orioles and Twins, meanwhile, are looking to end tough runs and remain near contention in the AL wild card standings. The Twins are 1.5 games out of the last spot, while the Orioles are two back. The Twins will play host, and they lost two of three to the Brewers in their weekend series to give them six losses in their past eight games. They sit third in the AL Central, four games behind the division-leading White Sox. Baltimore is fourth in the East and has lost five of its past eight. The pitching matchup pits Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers (7-7, 4.20 ERA) against Twins right-hander Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93), and the SportsLine model likes the Twins to cover as 1.5-run underdogs. The model gives a 'B' grade to Minnesota on the run line, as they cover in 66% of its simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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