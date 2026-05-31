Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Dodgers, Cubs-Cardinals, NASCAR, golf on Sunday

The month of May wraps up on Sunday with a 15-game MLB slate, the perfect time to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Top games of the day include Phillies vs. Dodgers and Cubs vs. Cardinals. You can also live bet the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge and NASCAR at Nashville. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Sunday, May 31

The Dodgers and Phillies entered 2026 as two of the top World Series contenders out of the National League. L.A., which won the last two World Series titles, has been one of the better teams in baseball, especially of late. As for the Phillies, they've recovered well after a dreadful 9-19 start that resulted in the firing of manager Rob Thompson. These teams meet on Sunday for the third and final game of their series, and a series win is on the line. Rookie Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA) starts for the Phils against L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Phillies covering the +1.5 run line in 61% of its simulations, and it sees some value on the money-line play at plus money as Philly wins 38% of the time. Bet on Phillies vs. Dodgers and more MLB action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The NL Central has been incredible to kick off 2026, and every team will enter June with at least a .500 record. That includes a surprising Cardinals team that has really struggled in recent years after spending nearly two decades as one of the best and most consistent teams in the league. The Cubbies have been very streaky this year, winning 10 games in a row twice but also suffering a 10-game losing streak. It's a battle of lefties with Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA) going for Chicago while St. Louis hands the ball to Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a 'B' grade on the Cardinals to cover the +1.5 run line, as they do so in 64% of the simulations. It also has the Cubs winning 54% the time. Bet on Cubs vs. Cardinals and more MLB games at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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