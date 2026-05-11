The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Everyone's back to work on Monday, including Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who can even their series with Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons at two games apiece in the NBA Playoffs. The Minnesota Wild will try to do the same when they host the Colorado Avalanche in their NHL Playoffs series. In addition, the 2026 PGA Championship begins Thursday. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Monday, May 11

The Cavaliers clawed their way back into the series on Saturday with a 116-109 victory at home and can now establish even ground on Monday. James Harden, long maligned for his postseason performances, came up huge with the dagger in Game 3. Cleveland will need The Beard to be at his best again if it wishes to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 55.7% of the time. Bet on Cavaliers vs. Pistons and more NBA playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets:

The Wild also came up big as their series returned to home ground on Saturday. Minnesota scored a 5-1 victory with superstar Kirill Kaprizov notching a goal and two assists. The Wild will look to Kaprizov for another big effort against the NHL's best team. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting 61.5% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different responsible gaming tools and resources to bettors, including activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits. It also shares contact information for different helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.