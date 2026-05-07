New bettors can claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins on Thursday. The NBA and NHL continue their playoffs, and there's also MLB action all day, along with the second legs of the Europa League semifinals featuring Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest and Braga vs. Freiburg. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and claim your $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Thursday, May 7

Tuesday's 10-point victory gave the Detroit Pistons a 1-0 advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their second-round NBA Playoffs series, and the action resumes on Thursday with Game 2. Stars Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell both logged 23 points in Game 1, but Cunningham's supporting cast offered more help (20 points from Tobias Harris, 11 points and 12 rebounds from Jalen Duren). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Detroit covering 65% of the time on Thursday. Bet on Pistons vs. Cavaliers and more at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets:

On the ice, the Carolina Hurricanes have a 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers as the action shifts to the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday. The Canes scored three goals in both games, as they shut out Philly in Game 1 before allowing two scores in Game 2. The Flyers may not have an answer for Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen. To make matters worse, Philadelphia will be without Noah Cates for the remainder of the series, while Owen Tippett could miss Game 3. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting at a 60.7% rate. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing the tools and resources available at the sportsbook you're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.