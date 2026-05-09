Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. We could see the first second-round elimination in the NHL Playoffs on Saturday when the Hurricanes visit the Flyers, while the Pistons will try to take a 3-0 series lead over the Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Saturday, May 9

The Hurricanes have yet to lose this postseason after sweeping Ottawa and jumping out to a 3-0 lead over the Flyers in the second round. With Game 4 set for Saturday, the Hurricanes can be the first team to advance to the conference final round with a victory. Carolina has been dominant defensively this postseason, allowing no more than two goals in a single game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, expects another low-scoring affair as Under 5.5 goals hits in more than 60% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

The Pistons were on the ropes in the first round, falling behind 3-1 to Orlando, but they've won five straight since, looking the part of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They won Games 1 and 2 of this second-round series against the Cavaliers by 10 points each, and the series now moves to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday. The model's top pick here is Over 212.5, which hits in 56.7% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive $150 in bonus bets as a new user:

Responsible Gaming

Sportsbooks like Hard Rock Bet offer various responsible gaming resources and tools to its users. The sportsbook offers gaming limits and activity alerts and also shares contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.