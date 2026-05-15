New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. Both of Friday's NBA contests are potential elimination games, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs can punch their tickets to the conference finals with wins over the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. There's also a full MLB slate highlighted by the return of the Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series. Sign up up for Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Friday, May 15

It's do-or-die time for the Pistons after Detroit was upset at home in overtime in Game 5. A controversial no-call in the final seconds of regulation sent the game to OT, where James Harden and the Cavs took over. Cade Cunningham and the Pistons now have to secure a road win to force Game 7. The winner of the series earns a date with the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 57.6% of the time. Bet on Pistons vs. Cavaliers and more NBA playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets:

One of the New York teams enters the Subway series with something of a limp and mounting injury issues, while the other has won seven of its last 10. Would you expect that the former team is the Yankees and the latter is the Mets? The Yankees were swept by the Brewers and then dropped two of three to the Orioles, and to make matters worse just lost Max Fried to an elbow issue and shortstop Jose Caballero to a finger injury. The Mets, meanwhile, are flying high with rookies Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing injecting energy into the lineup. It's set up to be a pitcher's duel on Friday with early Cy Young candidates Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA) and Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86) on the mound. The Over hits in a whopping 75.5% of the model's simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different responsible gaming tools and resources to bettors, including activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits. It also shares contact information for different helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.