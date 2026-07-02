Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Portugal-Croatia, Spain-Austria, 2026 World Cup Thursday

Thursday brings another day of 2026 World Cup knockout matches, and fans can bet on the matches with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+. The afternoon starts with a dose of star power when Lamine Yamal and Spain take on Austria at 3 p.m. ET. That's followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal vs. Luka Modric and Croatia at 7 p.m. ET and Algeria vs. Switzerland at 11 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer. Those looking to make sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, July 2

Portugal vs. Croatia betting

Can Cristiano Ronaldo still lead a World Cup contender? We'll get a major indication on Thursday when he takes the field with Portugal against Luka Modric and Croatia. Portugal struggled to two low-scoring draws in the group stage, sandwiched around a blowout win over a weak Uzbekistan side. The 41-year-old Ronaldo scored two goals in that match, but the Croatian defense will be a much tougher test. SportsLine's Martin Green is backing Portugal to advance.

Spain vs. Austria betting

While Ronaldo is playing in his sixth World Cup, it's the first for Spain's Lamine Yamal. The wunderkind has been used sparely thus far as he recovers from a groin issue, but Spain may need a full dose of Yamal against Austria. The Spaniards were pre-tournament favorites but have hardly operated at the peak of their powers in their first three matches. An experienced, well-drilled Austrian team will work hard for an upset. Bet on Thursday's World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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