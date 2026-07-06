Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Portugal-Spain, USA-Belgium, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager. Monday features two World Cup Round of 16 elimination games, with Spain vs. Portugal and a USA vs. Belgium match that's only gotten bigger with USMNT star Folarin Balogun cleared to play. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, July 6

Portugal vs. Spain betting

Will this be the match in which Spain finally concedes their first goal of the tournament? While the Spanish attack hasn't always fired on all cylinders, their unblemished defensive record has to be Portugal's biggest concern entering this afternoon's match. It's quite a task for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has still never scored a goal from open play in a World Cup knockout match. Also on Portugal's mind will be Spanish wunderkind Lamine Yamal, who finally looks fully fit and torched the Austrian defense in the Round of 32. SportsLine expert Matt Severance has Spain moving on. Bet Portugal vs. Spain and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

USA vs. Belgium betting

Balogun's suspension being put on hold has ignited a firestorm in the soccer world. Belgium is furious -- will that show on the pitch in Seattle? There's a chance this game gets chippy. If it does, that may very well suit the Americans, who battled through a wave of tough fouls to get past Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Belgium overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Senegal, but there's an argument to be made that Senegal lost that match more than Belgium won it. Monday's game could be explosive but with Balogun back in the fold next to Christian Pulisic, the USMNT could win the day. Matt Severance thinks the USMNT will play in the quarterfinals. Bet on USA vs. Belgium and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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