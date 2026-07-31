Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Rangers-Astros, Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB betting on Friday

Friday is another massive day of baseball, and new bettors can get in on the action by claiming the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. This offer can be used on Rangers-Astros, Red Sox-Dodgers, the PGA's Rocket Classic and the WNBA's three-game slate. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, July 31

The Astros looked left for dead for much of the 2026 season, but they have surged up the standings and find themselves in second place after a sweep of the Angels. They can take control of the AL West this weekend as they play the first-place Rangers in a series that begins Friday night. How this series goes could very well play a major part in how Monday's MLB trade deadline goes. Veteran Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05 ERA) gets the nod for Texas while Houston counters with Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45 ERA) in what should be one of the better pitching matchups of the day. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Astros winning at a 60% rate.

This 2018 World Series rematch could now very well be a 2026 World Series preview when the Dodgers host the Red Sox. The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series and have looked like the clear best team in baseball for much of 2026, but the Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in the game of late and now find themselves holding a Wild Card spot in the American League. Boston is coming off a series win over the A's while the Dodgers took two of three against the Mariners. The model has the Dodgers winning in a whopping 71% of its simulations. Bet on MLB and more on Friday at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers its users various resources and tools to assist with this. The sportsbook offers timeout options, activity alerts and gaming limits such as deposit and wager limits. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.