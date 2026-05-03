The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. This offer can be used on pivotal Game 7 matchups like Raptors at Cavaliers and Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Sunday, May 3

The Cavaliers were unable to secure a Game 6 win in Toronto, so the Raptors will now head to Cleveland for a winner-take-all Game 7. This has been a tight and competitive series thus far, and interestingly enough, the home team has won each of the first six games of this series. The Cavs get to host Game 7, giving them a big edge in general, but especially with how this series has gone thus far. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over on 210.5, as that hits in nearly 70% of model simulations. Bet on Raptors vs. Cavaliers and more NBA at Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets:

There's one first-round game remaining in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that's the Lightning hosting the Canadiens on Sunday. These teams have had a wild series to date, with the Lightning winning Game 6 1-0 in overtime to force Game 7. These two sides have alternated wins and losses thus far, so that trend favors Montreal, even in Tampa Bay. The SportsLine model's top play here is backing the underdog Canadiens on the money line as they win in the majority of simulations at plus money. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing the tools and resources available at the sportsbook you're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.