The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new Hard Rock Bet users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Three teams have already advanced to the NHL Playoffs Conference Finals, and the fourth and final team could be decided Saturday when the Canadiens host the Sabres with a 3-2 series lead. There are also 15 MLB games, the PGA Championship's third round and MVP MMA 1 between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. Sign up up for Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Saturday, May 16

The Hurricanes await the winner of this second-round series between the Sabres and Canadiens. The Sabres were unable to hold onto a 3-2 lead in Game 5, with the Habs scoring four unanswered to win 6-3 and set up an elimination game on Saturday in front of their home crowd. The Canadiens now have two cracks at advancing to the Eastern Conference Final, while the Sabres can force Game 7 back in Buffalo with a road win on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Sabres winning Game 6 in the majority of simulations at plus money to set up Game 7 on Monday. Bet on Sabres vs. Canadiens and more NHL playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets:

The Cubs have been one of baseball's best teams to begin 2026, with a pair of 10-game win streaks propelling them to the top of the NL Central, where all five teams are over .500 entering the weekend. Their inter-city rivals, the White Sox, have exceeded expectations to begin 2026 as well, thanks in large part to the slugging ways of rookie Munetaka Murakami. Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.94 ERA) starts for the Cubs against White Sox standout Davis Martin (5-1, 1.62 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning in 57% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers multiple tools and resources to help bettors game responsibly. These include deposit and wager limits, gaming activity alerts and also contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.