Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Seahawks-Cowboys, NFL preseason, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Saturday is a loaded day for sports betting with MLB and NFL preseason slates as well as the third round of the PGA Tour's St. Jude Championship and three WNBA contests. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday's MLB betting slate is headlined by a rematch of last year's NLCS as the Brewers visit the Dodgers for the third of a four-game set in L.A. The Brewers won on a late comeback on Thursday and the Dodgers rebounded with a narrow win on Friday. These teams, along with Atlanta, are jockeying for the best record in the National League, as the top two division winners will get a first-round bye. The Brewers send ace Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA) to the hill for this matchup while the Dodgers turn to All-Star lefty Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in 54% of simulations.

Saturday sees seven NFL preseason games take place, with the action beginning early at 1 p.m. ET before the final two games of the day start at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final game of the day is an intriguing one for NFL betting enthusiasts as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champs, in Seattle. Dallas' goal for 2026 is simple – fix the defense. The Cowboys finished as a top-five offense but allowed the most opposing points in the NFL. The Seahawks, on the other hand, had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL in 2025 while also finishing with the No. 3 scoring offense. Bet on MLB games and the NFL preseason at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to make sure bettors are practicing responsible gaming, and the sportsbook has different tools and resources available for its users, such as gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.