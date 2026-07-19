Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spain vs. Argentina, 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

Argentina will try to defend their World Cup crown when they face Spain in the final on Sunday, and bettors claim use the Hard Rock Bet promo code and receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Argentina vs. Spain kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Spain vs. Argentina

Argentina truly are the cardiac kids. Their late-game heroics continued in epic fashion against England in the semifinal, with Argentina scoring not once, but twice after the 85-minute mark to win 2-1 and advance to the final. Argentina beat France for the Cup in 2022, and they'll have another tough test this time around in Spain, who took down the French team 2-0 on Tuesday. Spain were the betting favorites entering the World Cup, and while a 0-0 draw to begin the tournament against Cabo Verde didn't inspire the most confidence, they've played very well since then, especially in a dominant 2-0 win over France. This now sets up a potential "passing of the torch" situation with the veteran Lionel Messi, 39, leading Argentina against 19-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal and Spain.

SportsLine expert Martin Green is taking Spain to knock off the reigning champs, and he's been impressed with how Spain has looked against powerhouses like France, Belgium and Portugal. "They look vastly superior to Argentina in midfield. Of course, Argentina have elite attackers, but so do France, and the likes of Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise couldn't create anything against this relentless Spain team," Green said. "They're so neat and tidy in possession, and so disciplined and well-drilled out of possession, so they should win this game pretty comfortably." Bet on the World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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