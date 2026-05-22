Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder, Avalanche-Golden Knights, MLB on Friday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. More playoff action is on tap for Friday as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals, while the Colorado Avalanche try to bounce back from an upset loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the NHL's Western Conference Final. There's also a full MLB slate and three WNBA games to bet on. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Friday, May 22

After the Spurs took Game 1 in Oklahoma City, the Thunder rallied back on their home court to snag Game 2 and even the Western Conference Finals. The action moves to Texas on Friday with Game 3. Both teams have notable injury issues. Jalen Williams is questionable for OKC, while both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper carry the same designation for San Antonio. The Thunder managed to get to this point largely without Williams, but playing the Spurs in Texas is a tall task. Will they be up to the challenge? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, seems to think so. It has the Thunder winning 57% of the time. Bet on Spurs vs. Thunder and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Avs won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's best team in the regular season, but the Golden Knights managed to steal Game 1 in Colorado. Star defenseman Cale Makar missed the game with an injury and will now sit out Game 2 as well. The door is now open for Vegas to make a big statement with a second win and return to home ice with a major advantage. The SportsLine model has the Golden Knights covering 66% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources for its users like activity alerts and gaming limits, and the sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).