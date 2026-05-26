Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 bonus bets for Spurs vs. Thunder, Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, MLB Tuesday

Tuesday brings yet another night of playoff action in both the NBA and NHL, and new bettors can join in on the fun with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, while the Vegas Golden Knights will have a chance to pull of a shocking sweep of the Colorado Avalanche. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Tuesday, May 26

The New York Knicks punched their tickets to the NBA Finals on Monday and will now hope that the Spurs and Thunder drag their series out for seven games. The two teams have traded blows thus far, and if the pattern holds, it'll be OKC's turn to win on Tuesday. A return to their home arena only helps the Thunder, but Ajay Mitchell is out, while Jalen Williams is still questionable with his hamstring issue. The Spurs have a clean injury report. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting at a 60.6% rate. Bet on Spurs vs. Thunder and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Despite winning the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's best team in the regular season, the Avalanche find their backs against the wall in Las Vegas on Tuesday and must win to keep their season alive. The Avs badly missed star defender Cale Makar in the first two games of the series and now have to worry about Nathan MacKinnon, who was hurt in Game 3 after taking a shot off his leg and skated for just four shifts in the third period. One has to imagine that MacKinnon will suit up if he's able to skate with the season on the line, but how effective he would be remains to be seen. Vegas finishes off the sweep in 52% of the model's simulations. Bet on the Stanley Cup playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users game responsibly, like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.