Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 7, Arsenal-PSG, MLB on Saturday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line on Saturday, with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder meeting for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. There's also Arsenal vs. PSG in the Champions League final. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Saturday, May 30

There's little better in sports than a Game 7, and we've got an incredible one on tap for Saturday between the Spurs and Thunder. This series has lived up to the hype as these two titans have slugged it out. The Thunder are trying to repeat as champs while the Spurs are aiming to usher in a new era of San Antonio dominance. The Spurs put together a massive 27-point win on Thursday to force Game 7 back in Oklahoma City, and both teams have to feel good entering the weekend. The Thunder are 40-8 at home this year, but the Spurs are 4-3 in OKC this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is backing the home side here as the Thunder win in nearly 60% of simulations. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Atlanta Braves have been baseball's best team this year, and after Friday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, they're 39-19. Atlanta is in the top three in runs scored while also ranking in the top five in team ERA. The Reds have cooled off a bit after a stellar start, and pitching has been their biggest problem as they own one of the worst team ERAs in MLB this season. Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA) will aim to turn his season around for the Reds when he gets the start on Saturday, while veteran lefty Martin Perez (2-3, 2.70 ERA) gets the nod for the Braves. The SportsLine model likes the Reds to cover on the run line, with that occurring in 64% of simulations. Bet on Major League Baseball and more at Hard Rock Bet:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers a multitude of ways to help its users game responsibly, such as gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.