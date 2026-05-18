The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 7 with a spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference Final on the line. On the hardwood, the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first game of the NBA Playoffs' Western Conference Finals. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Monday, May 18

Buffalo was in a do-or-die situation in Game 6 north of the border, and the Sabres responded with an 8-3 walloping of the Canadiens in Montreal. Now the Sabres are back on home ice with a chance to win the series and earn a date with the Carolina Hurricanes. Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson combined for seven assists in Game 6, and while another eight-goal landslide may be a tall order, Buffalo's offense will be keyed up for another strong effort. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 61.9% of the time. Bet on Canadiens vs. Sabres and more Stanley Cup playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

A San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City Western Conference Final has felt inevitable for most of the NBA season, and lo and behold it's Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander locking horns for a spot in the NBA Finals. With his second straight MVP award in hand, Gilgeous-Alexander will now look for a second straight championship. This will be a true heavyweight bout and the winner of the series will almost certainly be favored in the NBA Finals. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting 60.1% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the NBA Playoffs and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources for its users like activity alerts and gaming limits, and the sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).