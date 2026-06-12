Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 bonus bets for USA vs. Paraguay, Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The 2026 World Cup is underway and two host nations will play their first game as the United States takes on Paraguay and Canada faces off with Bosnia-Herzegovina. The USMNT is looking to make a deep run in the World Cup 2026, while Canada is searching for its first-ever World Cup match victory. Bet on the World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, June 12

After a series of disappointing World Cup campaigns, now is the time for the USMNT (now ranked No. 17 in the world) to make a statement. With an accomplished coach in Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, stars like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun in the fold and a major home-field advantage, expectations are high for the Americans in some circles. The journey begins on Friday with a match against Paraguay (ranked No. 40). Pochettino's team should be wary of striker Miguel Almiron, but the US should be able to secure a victory, according to SportsLine expert Jon Eimer. Bet on USA vs. Paraguay and more World Cup action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Canada has never won a World Cup match, but that could change today when the Canadians host Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto. Head coach Jesse Marsch -- an American who rather famously was denied the USMNT job -- has completely overhauled the Canadian program and helped turn the team into a respectable outfit. While Alphonso Davies will miss out due to injury, Canada still has stars like Jonathan David to rely on. Bosnia is no slouch, though, and has some promising talents including 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic. Eimer likes the Bosnians to pull off the upset with Davies sidelined. Place your wagers for the World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources to assist its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.