Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for USMNT-Australia, Brazil-Haiti at World Cup on Friday

The USMNT is back in action in one of four 2026 World Cup matches on Friday, and bettors can get in on the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Americans get the day started with a match against Australia at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Scotland vs. Morocco at 6, Brazil vs. Haiti at 8:30 and Turkiye vs. Paraguay at 11. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, June 19

The United States has a chance to secure a spot in the knockout round of the World Cup when it takes on Australia on Friday. All eyes are on Christian Pulisic, whose status for the game remains unclear. Pulisic exited the 4-1 win over Paraguay after taking a heavy kick to the calf and has been training on his own all week. The USMNT still has the talent to get a result without its captain, but Pulisic's dynamism on the left wing is hard to replace. SportsLine's Martin Green is backing the Americans to win. Bet on USA vs. Australia and more World Cup action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Brazil's World Cup started on the wrong foot when it was outplayed by Morocco in a 1-1 draw. The Brazilian midfield looked disjointed, the fullbacks seemed out of place and Igor Thiago had a game to forget up top at striker. A world-class Vinicius Jr. goal made sure the Brazilians left with a point, but they'll need all three on Friday when they take on Haiti. The Haitians were defeated 1-0 by Scotland in their first match but didn't look wholly overmatched as many expected. Brazil are heavy favorites for Friday. Place your wagers for Brazil vs. Haiti at Hard Rock Bet here:

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