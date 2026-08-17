Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for White Sox vs. Cubs, MLB, WNBA betting on Monday

A busy Monday is on tap for sports fans, and those who might be interested in sports betting can claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There are 11 MLB games on the Monday slate, plus one key WNBA game, and there are opportunities for futures betting on the 2026 NFL season, world club soccer and more. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best sportsbooks. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 17

Talk of a rematch of the 1906 World Series might be premature, but both MLB teams in Chicago are on target to at least reach the postseason. The White Sox are sitting pretty with a 5.5-game lead in the AL Central, while the Cubs have a strong hold on the first NL Wild-Card spot. The Cubs host the South Siders to start a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Monday, with the visitors coming in with six wins in their past eight games while the Cubs have lost three of their past four. Right-hander Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start for the White Sox against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the total, giving a B grade to Over 8 runs, as that hits in 57.6% of its simulations.

The Golden State Valkyries host the Dallas Wings in the only WNBA matchup on Monday, with the hosts going for a sixth straight victory and the season sweep of the Wings. Golden State (24-9) is second in the league standings, 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx, and took a 20-point victory against Chicago last Wednesday. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA and is 3-7 in its past 10 games. The Wings are 1-3 without No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who will remain out with a knee injury Monday, while the Valkyries expect center Kiah Stokes to be back from a concussion. Hard Rock Bet lists Golden State as a 5.5-point favorite and has set the Over/Under for total points at 161.5. Bet on MLB, WNBA and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to make sure bettors are practicing responsible gaming, and the sportsbook has different tools and resources available for its users, such as gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.