Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for White Sox vs. Cubs, MLB betting on Tuesday

Anyone interested in sports betting on Tuesday can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There's a loaded slate of MLB games as well as four WNBA contests, and sports fans looking forward to the NFL or college football seasons also have plenty of futures betting opportunities. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The two Chicago baseball teams are both very good for the first time in a long time, and their series kicked off with a bang on Monday with NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong launching two home runs, including a game-winner in extra innings, to give the Cubs the victory. The Cubs can lock up a series win on Tuesday, while the White Sox are aiming to even the series and set up a rubber match for Wednesday. Bryan Hudson (3-4, 3.13 ERA) starts for the Sox while the Cubs will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the White Sox winning in 44% of simulations as a money line betting underdog.

The Brewers host the Mariners to kick off a three-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Brewers are trying to remain the National League's top team while the Mariners are hoping a recent series win over the Astros is a catalyst for better play moving forward. Seattle has disappointed to date, but the AL West and AL Wild Card races are relatively weak and wide open, so there's still a legit chance for the Mariners to make a run at the postseason. Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.39 ERA) starts for Seattle while Milwaukee will start Kyle Harrison (9-3, 2.99 ERA). The model expects another Brewers win here as they take this opener in 66% of simulations. Bet on MLB, WNBA and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to ensure bettors practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and the sportsbook offers ways to assist bettors. These include gaming limits, timeout options, activity alerts and providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.