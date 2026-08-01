Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cubs, Rangers-Astros, MLB on Saturday

Saturday features 15 MLB games on the schedule, the perfect time to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. This offer can be used on high-profile clashes like Yankees-Cubs and Rangers-Astros, as well as the third round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic and the WNBA's two-game slate. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, August 1

The Cubs and Yankees meet in what could be a World Series preview this weekend, with each team looking to move up the standings in competitive divisions. Both teams are among the best in their respective leagues, but the Yankees trail the Rays in the AL East while the Cubs are trying to catch the Brewers in the NL Central. The Yankees can lock up a series win on Saturday with another victory after taking Friday's series opener 2-0. It's a matchup of lefties as Max Fried (4-3, 3.23 ERA) starts for New York against Chicago's David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago winning in more than 50% of simulations.

The two top AL West teams meet once again Saturday night with the Astros hosting the first-place Rangers. Each side has played well of late to sit in the first two places in the standings, and it will be interesting to see what additions – if any – these teams make between now and Monday's trade deadline. The Astros won the series opener 11-2 on Friday night to move into first place, and they and can secure a high-profile series win on Saturday. The Rangers send ace Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.67 ERA) to the hill against Houston's Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8.10 ERA) in just his third start of 2026. The SportsLine model has Houston winning in 57% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on MLB and more on Saturday at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming at all times when making bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers different resources to help them, including deposit and wager limits and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).