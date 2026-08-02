Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cubs, Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB betting on Sunday

Sunday is the final day for MLB teams to make their cases for their front offices adding ahead of Monday's trade deadline, and bettors can wager on any of the 15 baseball games of the day with the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Top games of the day include Yankees vs. Cubs and Red Sox vs. Dodgers, as well as the final round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, August 2

The Cubs and Yankees wrap up a noteworthy three-game interleague clash on Sunday, and the pitching matchup headlines where each team is at in terms of strength of rotation with Gerrit Cole (4-5, 3.57 ERA) going for New York against Colin Rea (8-7, 4.67 ERA). The Cubs badly need pitching upgrades at the deadline, while the Yankees have one of the best five-man turns in the game. New York took the opener 2-0 Friday before the Yankees won the second game 5-2 on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a rare 'A' grade on the Cubs to win, as they do so in 56% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs.

A month ago this Red Sox-Dodgers series was hardly noteworthy. But the Red Sox compiled baseball's best record in July, going 21-4 and wrapping up the month with a 9-4 win over the Dodgers on Friday. Boston kicked off August with a 3-2 victory, and are now going for a sweep on Sunday in the final game of the day in Los Angeles. Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA) gets the nod for Boston while Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA) goes for the Dodgers. The SportsLine model has a strong play on the Dodgers as money-line favorites, giving the pick a 'B' grade as L.A. wins in 63% of its simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers at sportsbooks, and Hard Rock Bet offers different tools and resources to assist bettors. These include activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits like deposit and wager limits. Hard Rock Bet also provides bettors with contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.