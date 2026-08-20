Those interested in sports betting for any of the top games on Thursday can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There are nine MLB games on the docket, including the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles wrapping up a three-game series, and the first round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championshipl. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

If you're interested in MLB betting, one of the top games of the day is an AL East clash between the Yankees and Orioles. New York took the series opener on Tuesday before winning 5-3 on Wednesday. The Yankees can get a sweep here. Baltimore will start Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.65 ERA) against New York star Gerrit Cole (6-6, 3.22 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Orioles covering at a 66% rate.

The FedExCup field was cut down from 70 to 50 after last week's St. Jude Championship, which World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won in dominant fashion. Scheffler not only enters this week's BMW Championship coming off a win, but he won this event last year. The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings after this weekend will take part in the Tour Championship next week, which Tommy Fleetwood won in 2025. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's projected leaderboard for the BMW Championship here. Bet on MLB games, golf and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to ensure bettors practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and the sportsbook offers ways to assist bettors. These include gaming limits, timeout options, activity alerts and providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.