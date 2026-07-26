Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Phillies, MLB betting on Sunday

Baseball dominates the day on Sunday, and new bettors can claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Much of the action begins early, but Sunday Night Baseball features the Yankees and Phillies wrapping up their three-game series. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, July 26

The Yankees and Phillies are each trying to make up ground in their respective divisions as both sides are in second place entering Sunday. The Yankees took the series opener 1-0 on Friday before getting a 3-1 victory on Saturday. The Yankees can secure a series sweep on Sunday Night Baseball. Right-hander Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA) starts for the Yankees while the Phillies turn to All-Star Game starter Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.71 ERA). The SportsLine model is leaning slightly toward New York, as it is winning 42% of the time as plus-money underdogs and covering the +1.5-run spread in 64% of simulations. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor, regardless of experience level, should adhere to responsible gaming practices whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet helps its users with tools and resources like gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Bettors can also find contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7) on Hard Rock Bet's app.