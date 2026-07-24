Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Phillies, Rangers-Mariners, MLB betting on Friday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Among the top games of the day are a marquee meeting between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies and an AL West matchup between the first-place Texas Rangers and second-place Seattle Mariners. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, July 24

The Yankees and Phillies kick off an intriguing interleague series on Friday in the City of Brotherly Love. New York is fresh off taking two of three from the Pirates while the Phillies dropped two of three to the Dodgers. Both teams are in second place in their respective divisions and are looking to make up some ground ahead of the trade deadline. All-Star lefty Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43 ERA) will start for the Phillies against Yankees right-hander Will Warren (7-4, 4.03 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Yankees covering at a 69% rate.

The Rangers are just .500 on the year, but thanks to a down year across the board in the AL West, they lead the division entering a weekend series with last year's division champs, the Mariners. Seattle led the West for most of this season but has struggled mightily at the plate of late, opening the door for Texas. The Rangers lead the Mariners by just a half game entering Friday's series opener, so this is a big series when it comes to jockeying for position. Texas swept the first matchup between these teams before Seattle won two of three the next series. The Rangers are 2-4 overall against the Mariners in 2026. Bryce Miller (4-4, 2.27 ERA) starts for the M's against Texas' MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80 ERA). The SportsLine model has Texas covering 65% of the time. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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