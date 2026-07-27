Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-White Sox, Cubs-Cardinals, MLB betting on Monday

Major League Baseball dominates Monday, and new bettors can get in on the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There are 12 MLB games on the docket, including rivalry matchups like Braves vs. Mets and Cubs vs. Cardinals. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, July 27

The New York Yankees (59-46) travel to the Windy City on Monday to take on the Chicago White Sox (55-49). Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this season and is in first place in the AL Central while New York sits second in the AL East. Lefty ace Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees while the Sox will start rookie Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the White Sox covering the run line at a 61% rate.

The other Chicago team plays away from home on Monday as the Cubs (59-46) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (53-52) to open a three-game series. St. Louis has lost 7 of its last 10 games and now has to contend with Chicago, which owns the top wild card slot in the National League. Southpaw trade acquisition David Peterson (5-7, 5.97) starts for the Cubs. The Cardinals haven't announced a starter yet, but Matthew Liberatore (5-7, 5.18) hasn't pitched since the 21st and could be a candidate to get the nod. The SportsLine model currently has the Under hitting at a 63.7% rate. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

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