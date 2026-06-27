Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Portugal-Colombia on Saturday

Six more 2026 World Cup games are on tap for Saturday and new bettors can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when they place a first wager of $5+ to get in on the action. Notable matches include England taking on Panama, Portugal facing Colombia and Argentina vs. Jordan. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet to wager on the World Cup and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code required for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer to get $150 in bonus bets. Those looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturay, June 27

England played to a stale 0-0 draw last time out and will now likely need all three points against Panama on Saturday to win Group L. Making matters more complicated is that veteran defender Reece James will miss the match with a hamstring problem. Both Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice, who make up England's midfield pivot, are both nursing injuries of their own. Panama is in last place in the group but has only conceded two goals in two matches. This has all the makings of a tense match. Bet on England vs. Panama and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action on Saturday as Portugal faces Colombia with first place in Group K potentially on the line. Colombia has won both of their matches, while Portugal was held to a draw by DR Congo before a big win over Uzbekistan. Ronaldo quieted his critics with a pair of goals in the latter match, but will now have to deal with an experienced Colombian side with lofty aspirations. Can a better defense keep the superstar off the scoresheet again? Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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