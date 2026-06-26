Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Uruguay-Spain, Norway-France on Friday

World Cup 2026 group stage action continues on Friday, June 26 with six more games on the docket, headlined by defending Euro champions Spain facing Uruguay and 2022 World Cup runners-up France clashing with Norway. Sports fans looking to wager on these games and more can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when they place a first wager of $5+. Bet on the 2026 World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code required for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer to get $150 in bonus bets. Those looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, June 26

France are looking to make their third straight World Cup final, having won in 2018 before falling short in 2022. Winning the group would be a good start towards that goal. Kylian Mbappe has been on fire with four goals through two matches, while Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele have added to France's elite attack. Norway have their own star striker in Erling Haaland, who has also netted four goals so far in the 2026 World Cup. The Over on 3.5 goals looks like the play here, even if France's back line is capable of containing Haaland. Bet on Norway vs. France and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

After drawing the first two matches, Uruguay need all three points against Spain to ensure qualification to the knockout round. A draw puts La Celeste at three points, which likely would not be enough to win a tiebreaker among all the third-place teams from the group stage. Spain bounced back from a draw in the first match with a 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia in the second contest. With Lamine Yamal back, La Furia Roja look like title contenders once again. Taking the Over on 2.5 goals appears to be the best play here, since Spain could clear that number on their own. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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