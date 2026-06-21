Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Egypt-New Zealand, more World Cup on Sunday

With two important groups on center stage at the World Cup on Sunday, bettors should check out the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new Hard Rock Bet users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Spain is back in action against Saudi Arabia after a shocking 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, while New Zealand faces Egypt in a match that could have major implications for Group G. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, June 21

Spain were on the shortlist of top World Cup favorites entering the 2026 event, but they hardly looked the part in their opener. Cabo Verde picked up a well-earned 0-0 draw with Spain that left many questioning whether or not the Spaniards are really a top contender like many expected them to be. Spain will look to get a win on Saturday against Saudi Arabia, which drew with Uruguay in their opener. A Spain win would cement them once again as the clear top dog in Group H. At least for now, all four teams are tied in the standings. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

New Zealand got two goals from Elijah Just to get an exciting 2-2 draw with Iran in their opener, and their next test is a battle with Egypt on Sunday night. Egypt were very close to picking up a win over Belgium, but a late pressure resulted in an own goal that led to a 1-1 draw. With potentially three teams advancing to the knockout stage out of this group, Sunday night's matchup is a big one for positioning. Egypt are the favorites, but New Zealand showed plenty of fight against Iran. Bet on New Zealand-Egypt and the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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