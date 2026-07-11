Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for England-Norway, Argentina-Switzerland on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals wrap up Saturday, July 11, and fans looking to wager on the matches can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ on any Saturday's top games. The World Cup 2026 final four will be set after England face Norway at 5 p.m. ET and Argentina take on Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET. There's also a big day in store otherwise, with UFC 329 on Paramount+, plus MLB, WNBA, Wimbledon and much more among the sports betting options. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Saturday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, July 11

It's Harry Kane vs. Erling Haaland for the right to battle for a World Cup final spot, and both will be looking to stay in the Golden Boot race. Haaland is on seven goals, and the Manchester City star will be looking to take down the nation where he has built his professional life. He doesn't have as much help as Kane, but both players can score in the blink of an eye. Kane has six goals and also has players like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on his side. SportsLine expert Matt Severance thinks that gives the Three Lions the edge. He is backing England to win, saying that while "Haaland may steal this himself, England is the better overall club." Fellow expert Brandt Sutton is on the total, taking Over 2.5 goals. Bet on England vs. Norway, UFC 329 and much more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Lionel Messi seems to have not aged a day, and he is sitting atop the Golden Boot race with eight goals (along with France's Kylian Mbappe). He has scored at least once in every match. One of those came in the massive victory against Egypt in the previous round, when La Albiceleste rallied for three goals in the final 15 minutes to win. The Swiss are more of a possession side and will be without young star Johan Manzambi, but Breel Embolo has scored or assisted on 14 goals in his past 17 international matches. SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is backing Messi to score a goal and also has him posting more than three shots. Argentina are -145 favorites in the Argentina vs. Switzerland odds, with the Swiss +450 underdogs and the 90-minute draw priced at +250. Bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland and more to get your bonus bets:

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