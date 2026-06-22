Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Argentina-Austria, Norway-Senegal at World Cup on Monday

Some of soccer's biggest stars will take the field at the 2026 World Cup on Monday and new users can join the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new bettors $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Lionel Messi and Argentina suit up against Austria at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Kylian Mbappe and France taking on Iraq at 5. Then later in the evening, it's Erling Haaland and Norway against Sadio Mane and Senegal at 8 before Jordan face Algeria at 11. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, June 22

Messi showed the world that he's still a force to be reckoned with when he scored all three goals in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria. The superstar forward turns 39 on Wednesday and can give himself an early present with a victory over Austria on Monday, which would see Argentina through to the knockout rounds. The Austrians should be a tougher challenge for Argentina, but Messi and Co. have a notable talent advantage. SportsLine's Martin Green is backing Argentina to win. Bet on Argentina vs. Austria and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Norway's World Cup campaign got off to a raucous start with a 4-1 victory over Iraq. Haaland had quite a World Cup debut with a pair of goals. He'll now have a much tougher fight on his hands against Senegal. Though Senegal were defeated 3-1 by France in their opener, they're still a strong side with plenty of top talent -- and Norway's defense isn't nearly as sturdy as France's. The match has all the ingredients for a shootout. Brandt Sutton agrees and is backing the Over. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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