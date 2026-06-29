Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Brazil-Japan, Netherlands-Morocco and more at World Cup

Three more knockout games are scheduled for Monday, June 29, at the 2026 World Cup, which means it's a great chance for new users to take advantage of the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when you place your World Cup bets. Brazil takes on Japan at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Germany vs. Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. and Netherlands vs. Morocco at 9 p.m. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code required for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer to get $150 in bonus bets. Those looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, June 29

Are Brazil for real? We're going to get a much better idea on Monday when the Selecao take on Japan in the first World Cup match of the day. Brazil struggled to a 1-1 draw against another good side in Morocco before walloping also-rans Haiti and Scotland. But Haiti were never expected to contend, while Scotland's showing was so poor that the team's coach has since resigned. Will the Brazilians be able to work through a well-drilled side like Japan? SportsLine's Martin Green and Matt Severance both think so, as they're backing Brazil against the spread. Bet on Brazil vs. Japan and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

If your friends need convincing to love soccer, show them Netherlands vs. Morocco on Monday night. This should be one of the best games of the entire tournament with two well-matched teams battling it out to survive. Morocco has been one of the best teams in the world for the last four years and has an exciting new threat in attacker Ismael Saibari, but the Netherlands look strong across the pitch with breakout striker Brian Brobbey leading the line. SportsLine's Brandt Sutton is on the Over. Bet on the World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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